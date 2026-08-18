Jordan Lawlar headshot

Jordan Lawlar News: Hitless in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 18, 2026 at 4:57am

Lawlar started in center field and went 0-for-4 in Monday's 11-1 loss to Boston.

Lawlar, who missed the last two months due to a hamstring injury, was activated ahead of Monday's game. He's expected to resume a role as the primary starter in center field.

Jordan Lawlar
Arizona Diamondbacks
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