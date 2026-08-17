Jordan Lawlar News: Officially reinstated from IL

The Diamondbacks reinstated Lawlar (hamstring) from the 10-day injured list Monday.

After batting .250 with five home runs and two steals over a nine-game rehab assignment at Double-A Amarillo, Lawlar received clearance from the Arizona training staff to rejoin the big-league roster. Given that Lawlar is returning from a left hamstring strain that kept him on the shelf for nearly two months, the Diamondbacks could look to ease him back into the mix with more frequent days off and/or some starts at designated hitter, but he should eventually settle into a regular role in center field. Lawlar hit .316 with one home run, four steals, six runs and four RBI over a small sample of 44 plate appearances on the season with the Diamondbacks before landing on the IL on June 20.