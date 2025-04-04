Fantasy Baseball
Jordan Lawlar

Jordan Lawlar News: Playing multiple infield spots

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 4, 2025 at 5:12am

Lawlar started at second base and went 3-for-4 with a walk and three RBI in Thursday's game for Triple-A Reno.

Lawlar, who was limited to 21 games in 2024 due to multiple injuries, has started the first six games for the Aces. He's lined up at shortstop three times along with second base (twice) and third base (once). Lawlar is batting .273 (6-for-22) with four walks, two steals, four RBI and five runs. The Diamondbacks may be preparing him for a utility role later this season.

Jordan Lawlar
Arizona Diamondbacks

