Jordan Lawlar headshot

Jordan Lawlar News: Pops homer in spring debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 22, 2026 at 9:28am

Lawlar started in center field and went 1-for-2 with a walk and solo home run in Saturday's spring game against the Rockies.

Lawlar won an eight-pitch battle, delivering a solo home run to left field in the second inning. He's set to see a lot of time in center field this spring, as Alek Thomas will cover left field for the injured Lourdes Gurriel (knee). Once all of Arizona's injured outfielders return, including right fielder Corbin Carroll (hand), Lawlar could earn playing time as the right-handed hitting complement to Thomas in center and in left field when Gurriel operates as the designated hitter.

Jordan Lawlar
Arizona Diamondbacks
