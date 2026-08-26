Jordan Lawlar News: Smacks game-winning homer
Lawlar went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 2-0 win over the Cubs.
The 24-year-old broke a scoreless tie in the sixth inning when he drove a Matthew Boyd changeup the other way for his third long ball of the season. Lawlar left Tuesday's contest early after being hit in the head by a pitch, but he cleared the concussion protocol and seems none the worse for wear. In eight games since recovering from a hamstring strain and coming off the IL on Aug. 17, Lawlar has gone 6-for-24 (.250) with two homers, four runs and four RBI, but a 0:9 BB:K.
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