Jordan Lawlar News: Starts in LF
Lawlar started in left field and went 1-for-3 with a double in Thursday's 8-2 loss to the Dodgers.
Lawlar started in the outfield for the first time as a major-leaguer. He and Alek Thomas are expected to share left and center field until Lourdes Gurriel (knee) returns. Lawlar finished up spring training as the No. 9 hitter, but he was moved up to seventh on Opening Day.
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