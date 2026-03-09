Jordan Lawlar headshot

Jordan Lawlar News: Swats third spring homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 9, 2026 at 6:06am

Lawlar started in center field and went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's spring game against the Reds.

Lawlar cracked his third homer during Cactus League play, sending a Graham Ashcraft slider that caught too much of the plate over the wall in left-center. He's hit in three straight games and should continue to build up plate appearances with Alek Thomas playing for Team Mexico at the World Baseball Classic. Lawler, who is 8-for-23 with four extra-base hits in eight spring contests, has played exclusively in center field. That suggests he could be the primary center fielder with Thomas shifting to left field, if Lourdes Gurriel (knee) opens the season on the injured list. Once Gurriel is ready, Lawlar could be used as the righty-hitting complement to Thomas in center.

Jordan Lawlar
Arizona Diamondbacks
