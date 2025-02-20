Jordan Lawlar News: To be promoted when ready

Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen said Lawlar will be promoted when the prospect is ready for MLB, Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports reports. The GM responded to questions about Lawlar's potential role after the team extended shortstop Geraldo Perdomo for another four years.

The questions are natural given that Lawlar is Arizona's top prospect but also plays the same position as Perdomo. "Nothing has changed with regards to [Jordan]," Hazen averred. "And when [he] is ready to be on this team, Lawlar's gonna be on this team." Lawlar was expected to compete for playing time in the majors prior to the 2024 season but a spring thumb injury followed by a hamstring limited him to 23 games (nine in the rookie-level ACL). Hazen said Lawlar can contribute off the bench, feeling the team will benefit if the prospect is one of the best 13 players in the organization. Lawlar has been exposed to third base in the minors, and more of that is to be expected in 2025, when he's likely to open at Triple-A Reno.