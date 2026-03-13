Jordan Lawlar headshot

Jordan Lawlar News: Will play corner OF this spring

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 13, 2026 at 5:57am

Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said Thursday that Lawlar will get looks at corner outfield before spring training is over, Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports reports.

Lawlar has played center field during Cactus League action, but that could change after Alek Thomas' Team Mexico was eliminated from the World Baseball Classic by Team Italy. With the likelihood that Lourdes Gurriel (knee) will be out until at least mid-April, Lawlar will have opportunities in both center and left field when the regular season opens. He's hit well this spring, posting a .323/.432/.742 slash line with four home runs and six walks over 10 Cactus League games, and could add a speed-power dynamic to the bottom third of the order.

Jordan Lawlar
Arizona Diamondbacks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Lawlar See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Lawlar See More
Spring Training Job Battles: NL West
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: NL West
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
Yesterday
Top 100 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
MLB
Top 100 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
Author Image
James Anderson
8 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Targets: The 300 Club
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Targets: The 300 Club
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
15 days ago
2026 Fantasy Baseball Sleepers: Third Base
MLB
2026 Fantasy Baseball Sleepers: Third Base
Author Image
Jan Levine
29 days ago
When to Draft Top Prospects in Fantasy Baseball
MLB
When to Draft Top Prospects in Fantasy Baseball
Author Image
Mark Strotman
38 days ago