Jordan Lawlar News: Will play corner OF this spring

Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said Thursday that Lawlar will get looks at corner outfield before spring training is over, Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports reports.

Lawlar has played center field during Cactus League action, but that could change after Alek Thomas' Team Mexico was eliminated from the World Baseball Classic by Team Italy. With the likelihood that Lourdes Gurriel (knee) will be out until at least mid-April, Lawlar will have opportunities in both center and left field when the regular season opens. He's hit well this spring, posting a .323/.432/.742 slash line with four home runs and six walks over 10 Cactus League games, and could add a speed-power dynamic to the bottom third of the order.