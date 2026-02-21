Jordan Lawlar headshot

Jordan Lawlar News: Will start opener in CF

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Lawlar will start in center field in Arizona's Cactus League opener Saturday, Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports reports.

This will be Lawlar's first start in center field in a Diamondbacks' uniform. He was given reps in center during winter ball and has been working with outfielders during spring drills. As part of the team's adjustment to being without injured outfielders Corbin Carroll (hand) and Lourdes Gurriel (knee) for rest of spring training, Lawlar is expected to see time in the outfield in camp and into the regular season.

Jordan Lawlar
Arizona Diamondbacks
