Jordan Leasure Injury: Moved to 60-day IL
The White Sox transferred Leasure (forearm) to the 60-day injured list Saturday.
Leasure landed on the injured list Friday with a right flexor strain and will be shut down from throwing for four weeks. He isn't expected to be activated until the second half of the season, so the White Sox will stash him away on the 60-day IL and give his 40-man spot to Jacob Gonzalez, who joined the big club Saturday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Leasure See More
-
MLB Picks
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)8 days ago
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?26 days ago
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?29 days ago
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?33 days ago
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?36 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Leasure See More