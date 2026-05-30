Jordan Leasure Injury: Moved to 60-day IL

The White Sox transferred Leasure (forearm) to the 60-day injured list Saturday.

Leasure landed on the injured list Friday with a right flexor strain and will be shut down from throwing for four weeks. He isn't expected to be activated until the second half of the season, so the White Sox will stash him away on the 60-day IL and give his 40-man spot to Jacob Gonzalez, who joined the big club Saturday.