Jordan Leasure headshot

Jordan Leasure Injury: Sent to injured list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 29, 2026 at 12:17pm

The White Sox placed Leasure on the 15-day injured list Friday with a right flexor strain.

Leasure allowed one run on one hit in one inning of work in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Twins and will now miss at least the next couple weeks after posting a 6.27 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 18:8 K:BB across 18.2 innings this season. Lefty Tyler Gilbert was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte in a corresponding move.

Jordan Leasure
Chicago White Sox
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