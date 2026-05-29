Jordan Leasure Injury: Shut down for four weeks
Leasure (forearm) said Friday that he will be shut down from throwing for four weeks, James Fegan of SoxMachine.com reports.
Leasure said his UCL is intact, but he's dealing with a lot of inflammation and has been diagnosed with a right flexor strain. Leasure was placed on the 15-day injured list Friday but is looking at an extended absence into July.
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