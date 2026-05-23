Jordan Leasure headshot

Jordan Leasure News: Back in majors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2026

Leasure was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte on Saturday.

Leasure, 27, had been at Triple-A for a little over two weeks and has only thrown 4.1 innings in the minors this year. He has a 6.06 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 17:8 K:BB in 16.1 innings out of the big-league bullpen this season.

Jordan Leasure
Chicago White Sox
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