Jordan Leasure News: Back in majors
Leasure was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte on Saturday.
Leasure, 27, had been at Triple-A for a little over two weeks and has only thrown 4.1 innings in the minors this year. He has a 6.06 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 17:8 K:BB in 16.1 innings out of the big-league bullpen this season.
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