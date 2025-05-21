Jordan Leasure News: Earns first save of 2025

Leasure earned his first save of the season in Tuesday's win over the Mariners after tossing a scoreless ninth inning. He allowed one hit and no walks while striking out two.

Leasure worked around a two-out double from Donovan Solano to close out the game for his first save this season and third save of his career. He's now punched out eight batters in his last four innings and has compiled five holds and a save in May. For the season, Leasure owns a 3.86 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 24:8 K:BB in 16.1 innings.