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Jordan Leasure News: Opening Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Leasure will work as Chicago's opening pitcher Thursday against the Rays, James Fegan of SoxMachine.com reports.

Leasure gave up four earned runs over his first four appearances of the season, but he has since fired 4.2 shutout frames. The White Sox will now trust him to handle the first three batters of Thursday's series finale before handing the ball over to Anthony Kay for bulk-relief work.

Jordan Leasure
Chicago White Sox
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