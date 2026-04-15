Jordan Leasure headshot

Jordan Leasure News: Opening Thursday's contest

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 16, 2026 at 6:36am

Leasure will work as Chicago's opening pitcher Thursday against the Rays, James Fegan of SoxMachine.com reports.

Leasure gave up four earned runs over his first four appearances of the season, but he has since fired 4.2 shutout frames. The White Sox will now trust him to handle the first inning or two of Thursday's series finale before he hands the ball over to Anthony Kay for bulk-relief work.

Jordan Leasure
Chicago White Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Leasure See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Leasure See More
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
3 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
6 days ago
Mound Musings Q&A: Endgame Odyssey Featuring the American League
MLB
Mound Musings Q&A: Endgame Odyssey Featuring the American League
Author Image
Brad Johnson
9 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
10 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
13 days ago