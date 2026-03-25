Jordan Leasure News: Throws scoreless inning

Leasure went one inning allowing no runs on no hits while walking one batter in a 10-9 loss against the Athletics on Monday.

Leasure appeared in nine games this spring for the White Sox, posting a 1.00 ERA in nine innings pitched. The right-hander appeared in 68 games last season, recording a 3.92 ERA along with 81 strikeouts and seven saves for Chicago. The 27-year-old will headline the backend of the bullpen as a vital, high-leverage arm for the White Sox in 2026 next to a handful of converted starters like Grant Taylor, Jordan Hicks and Sean Newcomb.