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Jordan Leasure News: Throws scoreless inning

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

Leasure went one inning allowing no runs on no hits while walking one batter in a 10-9 loss against the Athletics on Monday.

Leasure appeared in nine games this spring for the White Sox, posting a 1.00 ERA in nine innings pitched. The right-hander appeared in 68 games last season, recording a 3.92 ERA along with 81 strikeouts and seven saves for Chicago. The 27-year-old will headline the backend of the bullpen as a vital, high-leverage arm for the White Sox in 2026 next to a handful of converted starters like Grant Taylor, Jordan Hicks and Sean Newcomb.

Jordan Leasure
Chicago White Sox
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