Jordan Montgomery headshot

Jordan Montgomery Injury: Bullpen moved to Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 23, 2025 at 8:02pm

Montgomery (finger) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Tuesday, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Montgomery, who was cleared for a bullpen session after an exam last Wednesday, had been scheduled to throw Saturday but will now throw Tuesday. The left-hander built up prior to spring training and doesn't expect there to be any issue with being ready for the start of the season.

Jordan Montgomery
Arizona Diamondbacks
