Jordan Montgomery Injury: Bullpen moved to Tuesday
Montgomery (finger) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Tuesday, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
Montgomery, who was cleared for a bullpen session after an exam last Wednesday, had been scheduled to throw Saturday but will now throw Tuesday. The left-hander built up prior to spring training and doesn't expect there to be any issue with being ready for the start of the season.
