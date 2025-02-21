Fantasy Baseball
Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery Injury: Cleared for bullpen session

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2025

Montgomery (finger) will throw a bullpen session Saturday, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Montgomery has been limited this spring by a left index finger strain but has been cleared for mound work. The veteran left-hander should have plenty of time to ramp up for Opening Day, barring setbacks, but his role is up in the air following last year's struggles and the Diamondbacks' rotation depth.

Jordan Montgomery
Arizona Diamondbacks
More Stats & News
