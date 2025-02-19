Jordan Montgomery Injury: Exam coming Wednesday

Montgomery will have his strained left index finger examined Wednesday, Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports reports.

Montgomery, who was scheduled to begin throwing by midweek, is expected to initiate an already mapped out plan shortly following Wednesday's exam. The Diamondbacks enjoy good starting depth, and it's uncertain that the left-hander will be part of the rotation. His eventual role depends on which version of Montgomery shows up: the 2023 iteration (3.20 ERA) that helped Texas win the World Series, or the pitcher that signed with Arizona late in the spring of 2024 and pitched to a 6.23 ERA.