Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jordan Montgomery headshot

Jordan Montgomery Injury: Live BP session coming

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2025

Montgomery (finger) will throw to live batters on the backfields Tuesday, Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports reports.

By Tuesday, Montgomery will be the lone rotation candidate to not pitch in a Cactus League game. That raises concern that he may not be ready for the first turn of the rotation in the regular season. And it's not clear yet if he will be among the top five. Montgomery is competing with Brandon Pfaadt and Ryne Nelson for the final spot.

Jordan Montgomery
Arizona Diamondbacks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now