Jordan Montgomery headshot

Jordan Montgomery Injury: Moved to 60-day IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

The Rangers placed Montgomery (elbow) on the 60-day injured list Sunday.

The transaction frees up a spot on the 40-man roster for outfielder Dairon Blanco, whom the Rangers claimed off waivers from the Royals. The move to the 60-day IL won't affect Montgomery's return timeline; the veteran southpaw was already expected to miss multiple months to begin the 2026 campaign after undergoing a hybrid UCL reconstruction surgery in April 2025.

Jordan Montgomery
Texas Rangers
