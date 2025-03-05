Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jordan Montgomery headshot

Jordan Montgomery Injury: Set to pitch in game Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 5, 2025 at 11:46am

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Wednesday that Montgomery (finger) will pitch in a game Friday, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Lovullo didn't specify whether Montgomery's appearance would come in a Cactus League contest versus the Angels or a minor-league game, but either way it's a big step forward for the southpaw. Montgomery has been limited this spring by a left index finger strain and his late start could eliminate any chance he had of breaking into the Diamondbacks' Opening Day rotation.

Jordan Montgomery
Arizona Diamondbacks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now