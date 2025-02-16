Fantasy Baseball
Jordan Montgomery headshot

Jordan Montgomery Injury: Set to throw soon

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 16, 2025

Montgomery (finger) is scheduled to have a throwing session Tuesday or Wednesday, Jack Sommers of SI.com reports.

The left-hander was diagnosed with a strain of his left index finger Thursday and has been shut down for a few days, but he's expected to be back throwing soon. Montgomery should have enough time to be fully built up for the start of the regular season if he can avoid setbacks.

