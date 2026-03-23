Jordan Montgomery headshot

Jordan Montgomery Injury: Slated for another bullpen

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Montgomery (elbow) will throw his fifth bullpen session Tuesday, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Montgomery has successfully completed four other bullpen sessions so far this spring, and he's slated to throw around 30 pitches during Tuesday's side session. If all goes according to plan, Grant mentions the southpaw will throw one more 30-pitch bullpen, and then potentially progress to two-inning sessions. There is still a long road ahead before Montgomery returns to game action, but it's a positive sign that he's feeling strong at this point in his recovery after undergoing UCL reconstruction surgery last April.

Jordan Montgomery
Texas Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Montgomery See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Montgomery See More
MLB Trade Deadline Tracker: Mason Miller, Eugenio Suarez and More on the Move
MLB
MLB Trade Deadline Tracker: Mason Miller, Eugenio Suarez and More on the Move
Author Image
Erik Halterman
249 days ago
Spring Training Job Battles: National League Update
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: National League Update
Author Image
Erik Halterman
364 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
March 16, 2025
Spring Training Job Battles: NL West
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: NL West
Author Image
Erik Halterman
March 12, 2025
The Z Files: Normalizing the ATC Pitching Projections
MLB
The Z Files: Normalizing the ATC Pitching Projections
Author Image
Todd Zola
March 11, 2025