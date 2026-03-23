Jordan Montgomery Injury: Slated for another bullpen
Montgomery (elbow) will throw his fifth bullpen session Tuesday, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Montgomery has successfully completed four other bullpen sessions so far this spring, and he's slated to throw around 30 pitches during Tuesday's side session. If all goes according to plan, Grant mentions the southpaw will throw one more 30-pitch bullpen, and then potentially progress to two-inning sessions. There is still a long road ahead before Montgomery returns to game action, but it's a positive sign that he's feeling strong at this point in his recovery after undergoing UCL reconstruction surgery last April.
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