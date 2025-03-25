Jordan Montgomery Injury: Slated for Tommy John surgery
Montgomery will undergo Tommy John surgery next week, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.
Montgomery had seemed like a good bet to be traded eventually, but that's not going to happen now. The surgery ends a nightmarish stint in Arizona, as Montgomery posted a 6.23 ERA last season after signing late and never getting on track. He will be a free agent this winter and likely miss at least the first couple months of the 2026 season.
