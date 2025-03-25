Fantasy Baseball
Jordan Montgomery headshot

Jordan Montgomery Injury: Slated for Tommy John surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2025

Montgomery will undergo Tommy John surgery next week, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

Montgomery had seemed like a good bet to be traded eventually, but that's not going to happen now. The surgery ends a nightmarish stint in Arizona, as Montgomery posted a 6.23 ERA last season after signing late and never getting on track. He will be a free agent this winter and likely miss at least the first couple months of the 2026 season.

Jordan Montgomery
Arizona Diamondbacks
