Jordan Montgomery headshot

Jordan Montgomery Injury: Throws live BP

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 4, 2026

Montgomery (elbow) threw a 20-pitch live batting practice session Wednesday, MLB.com reports.

Montgomery continues to grind away at his rehab from left UCL surgery. He's looking at an early August return.

Jordan Montgomery
Texas Rangers
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