Jordan Montgomery Injury: Throws live BP
Montgomery (elbow) threw a 20-pitch live batting practice session Wednesday, MLB.com reports.
Montgomery continues to grind away at his rehab from left UCL surgery. He's looking at an early August return.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Montgomery See More
-
General MLB Article
MLB Trade Deadline Tracker: Mason Miller, Eugenio Suarez and More on the Move322 days ago
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: National League UpdateMarch 24, 2025
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the WeekMarch 16, 2025
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: NL WestMarch 12, 2025
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: Normalizing the ATC Pitching ProjectionsMarch 11, 2025
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Montgomery See More