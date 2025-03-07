Fantasy Baseball
Jordan Montgomery headshot

Jordan Montgomery Injury: Will enter as reliever Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 7, 2025 at 4:07am

Montgomery (finger) will follow starter Zac Gallen in Friday's spring game against the Angels, Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports reports.

Montgomery will be making his Cactus League debut but will be used as a reliever. Despite the bullpen role Friday, Montgomery is still in the mix for the final rotation spot, along with Brandon Pfaadt and Ryne Nelson. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo believes the left-handed Montgomery will be ready for the start of the regular season despite the delayed start to spring games.

