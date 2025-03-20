Jordan Montgomery News: Drawing interest from other teams

The Diamondbacks are fielding interest from other teams about a possible trade involving Montgomery, John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports reports.

Montgomery, who got a late start to Cactus League action due to a strained finger, made his second spring start Wednesday, throwing 40 pitches. He allowed three hits and one walk while striking out two over 2.2 scoreless innings. It was an encouraging outing that could lead to further interest as teams set rosters for Opening Day. The left-hander is competing with Brandon Pfaadt and Ryne Nelson for the final spot in Arizona's rotation. Whatever happens, Montgomery will get one more Cactus League outing to build up his pitch count and could be ready for the first week of the regular season, if he's pitching at the back end of the rotation or if a team uses an off day to get by with four starters.