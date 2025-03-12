Jordan Montgomery News: Next outing on backfields

Montgomery's next spring outing will come on a back field Thursday instead of a Cactus League game, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Montgomery was shelled in his spring debut, lasting a third of an inning last Saturday, but the Diamondbacks are saying that performance did not factor into the decision to hold him out of a second Cactus League game. Instead, the team sees potential rain in the forecast for Thursday evening, and it wants to ensure Montgomery gets his work in during the day. The left-hander needs the work due to a finger injury early in camp that left him behind other starters.