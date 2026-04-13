Jordan Rich News: Dealt to White Sox
The White Sox acquired Rich and a player to be named later or cash considerations from the Blue Jays on Monday in exchange for infielder Lenyn Sosa.
A 17th-round draft pick in 2025, Rich didn't make his professional debut after signing with the Blue Jays last July. The 18-year-old outfielder had been assigned to the rookie-level Florida Complex League following spring training, so he'll presumably head to the White Sox's affiliate in the Arizona Complex League once that season gets underway in early May.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now