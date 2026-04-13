Jordan Rich News: Dealt to White Sox

The White Sox acquired Rich and a player to be named later or cash considerations from the Blue Jays on Monday in exchange for infielder Lenyn Sosa.

A 17th-round draft pick in 2025, Rich didn't make his professional debut after signing with the Blue Jays last July. The 18-year-old outfielder had been assigned to the rookie-level Florida Complex League following spring training, so he'll presumably head to the White Sox's affiliate in the Arizona Complex League once that season gets underway in early May.