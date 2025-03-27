Jordan Romano News: Blows save in eighth inning

Romano blew the save after allowing two runs on one hit and one walk in one inning during Thursday's game against the Nationals. He struck out one.

Summoned in the eighth inning to protect a 3-1 lead, Romano blew the save in his regular-season Phillies debut after allowing a CJ Abrams groundout and a Luis Garcia single to plate two runs. The Phillies could give Romano some leeway when it comes to future save opportunities, although they aren't short on high-leverage arms, and the right-hander's usage in the eighth frame suggests he may not solely see ninth-inning work anyway. Jose Alvarado, who ended up getting the win Thursday, and Matt Strahm pitched clean ninth and 10th innings respectively to preserve the win for Philadelphia, and they're both worthy speculative adds in deeper fantasy leagues until this bullpen hierarchy becomes clearer.