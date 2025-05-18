Fantasy Baseball
Jordan Romano News: Fans side for save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2025

Romano struck out three batters in a perfect inning and earned a save against the Pirates on Sunday.

Romano threw nine of 11 pitches for strikes and quickly dominated Pittsburgh's 3-4-5 hitters to close out the 1-0 win. He blew two of his first three save chances while registering a 13.50 ERA through his first 11 appearances this season. Since then, Romano has converted each of his four save opportunities while delivering eight consecutive scoreless innings. His ERA sits at 7.27 with a 20:7 K:BB over 17.1 frames.

