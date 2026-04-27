Jordan Romano headshot

Jordan Romano News: Headed to free agency

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Romano was released by the Angels on Monday, per MLB's transactions log.

Romano lost his spot on the 40-man roster after being hit hard for four runs on three hits and one walk Saturday against Kansas City. He'll search for an opportunity elsewhere after being cut loose by Los Angeles.

Jordan Romano
 Free Agent
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