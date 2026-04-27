Jordan Romano News: Headed to free agency
Romano was released by the Angels on Monday, per MLB's transactions log.
Romano lost his spot on the 40-man roster after being hit hard for four runs on three hits and one walk Saturday against Kansas City. He'll search for an opportunity elsewhere after being cut loose by Los Angeles.
Jordan Romano
Free Agent
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