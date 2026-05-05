Jordan Romano News: Latches on with Rockies
Romano signed a minor-league contract with the Rockies on Tuesday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Romano began the season in the big leagues with the Angels but was released April 27 after allowing nine earned runs in just eight innings. He'll get another chance to prove himself with the Rockies, but he will first report to the team's complex in Arizona to iron out his mechanics.
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