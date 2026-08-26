Jordan Romano News: Notches 13th save

Romano walked one in a scoreless ninth inning Tuesday to record his 13th save of the season in a 3-1 win over the Nationals.

The veteran right-hander may be turning his career around with the most unlikely of teams. Romano has converted nine of 10 save chances since landing with the Rockies, posting a 2.30 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 15:8 K:BB over 15.2 innings -- a remarkable turnaround after he began 2026 with a 10.13 ERA in eight frames for the Angels.