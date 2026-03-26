Jordan Romano headshot

Jordan Romano News: Notches save in opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Romano earned the save in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Astros, logging a strikeout and a walk in a scoreless ninth inning.

With Kirby Yates (knee) and Robert Stephenson (elbow) sidelined to open the year, Romano was tasked with closing out Anaheim's 3-0 victory Thursday. It's an encouraging start to the year for the veteran right-hander, who signed with the Angels after struggling to an 8.23 ERA across 42.2 innings with the Phillies last season. Romano is expected to share ninth-inning duties with lefty Drew Pomeranz until the Halos' bullpen returns to full health.

Jordan Romano
Los Angeles Angels
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Romano See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Romano See More
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
4 days ago
Spring Training Job Battles: AL West
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: AL West
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
20 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Biggest ADP Movers
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Biggest ADP Movers
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
35 days ago
Closer Encounters: 2026 MLB Closer Rankings
MLB
Closer Encounters: 2026 MLB Closer Rankings
Author Image
Ryan Rufe
36 days ago
Closers in Draft-and-Hold Leagues
MLB
Closers in Draft-and-Hold Leagues
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
57 days ago