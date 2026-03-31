Jordan Romano News: Picks up second save Tuesday
Romano earned the save in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Cubs, logging a strikeout and a walk in two-thirds of an inning.
Romano could start running away with the Angels' closer gig if he keeps this up while Kirby Yates (knee) and Robert Stephenson (elbow) are on the shelf. Romano had a nightmare 2025 campaign with the Phillies, registering an 8.23 ERA across 49 regular-season appearances, but inked a one-year deal with the Angels over the winter. He's now thrown 2.2 scoreless innings with four strikeouts across three appearances this season, going 2-for-2 on save chances. Romano should be added where available in fantasy.
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