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Jordan Romano News: Possible closer with Yates out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 25, 2026 at 11:33am

Romano looks like a top candidate to close for the Angels after Kirby Yates (knee) was placed on the 15-day injured list Tuesday.

The Angels have not disclosed a plan for the late innings, but with Yates joining Ben Joyce (shoulder) and Robert Stephenson (elbow) on the shelf, Romano and southpaw Drew Pomeranz are left as the most likely options for the ninth. Romano has endured a rough past two seasons, but he has past closing experience, twice earning 36 saves with Toronto, and has shined this spring with a 6:0 K:BB and only one earned run allowed in six innings. Pomeranz, meanwhile, has never recorded more than four saves in a season and struggled during exhibition play with a 4:4 K:BB and five earned runs allowed in 4.2 frames.

Jordan Romano
Los Angeles Angels
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