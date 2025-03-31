Jordan Romano News: Rebounds in scoreless ninth inning
Romano allowed one hit during a scoreless ninth inning in Monday's 6-1 win over the Rockies. He struck out two.
Although it was not a save situation, it's worth noting Romano was warming up when it was a 4-1 game in the eighth inning before Max Kepler and Nick Castellanos both homered to add some insurance runs. Monday was a strong bounce-back performance for Romano, who gave up two runs while blowing a save on Opening Day against the Nationals. The hard-throwing right-hander's usage also suggests he remains first in line in Philadelphia's bullpen at the moment when it comes to save opportunities.
