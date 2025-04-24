Jordan Romano News: Stuck with loss, blown save

Romano (0-1) took the loss and a blown save Wednesday against the Mets, allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits and a walk over two-thirds of an inning. He struck out one.

After the Phillies took a one-run lead in the top of the tenth inning, Romano was tasked with closing the door in the bottom half. After Pete Alonso tied the game with a one-out double, Romano bounced back to strike out Mark Vientos before giving up a two-out, game-winning single to Starling Marte. Romano's Phillies' tenure has gotten off to a rough start -- his ERA now sits at 13.50 with a 2.25 WHIP and 9:6 K:BB through his first 9.1 innings. For now, Jose Alvarado figures to handle the bulk of save chances in Philly while Romano works in lower-leverage spots.