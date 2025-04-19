Jordan Romano News: Tagged for six runs in ninth inning

Romano gave up six runs on six hits (two home runs) while recording two outs Saturday against the Marlins.

Romano was brought in while the Phillies nursed a comfortable 11-4 lead in the ninth inning, but he managed to let the Marlins right back into the game. He gave up consecutive hits before Dane Myers lifted a three-run homer, and Graham Pauley then doubled to plate another run. Finally, Liam Hicks tagged Romano for a two-run blast before the right-hander was mercifully pulled. Romano's showing could drop him even further down Philadelphia's bullpen pecking order, as he's now allowed 13 runs over his first 7.2 innings of the year.