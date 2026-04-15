Jordan Romano headshot

Jordan Romano News: Takes loss, blown save Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Romano (0-2) was charged with the loss and a blown save Wednesday against the Angels, allowing two runs on two hits and one walk in one-third of an inning.

Romano simply didn't have his best stuff Wednesday -- the one out he recorded was even a sharp lineout by Giancarlo Stanton. The right-hander got just 12 of his 21 offerings to hit for strikes, and Jose Caballero drove in a pair of runs on a double to walk it off for the Yankees. Although Romano has converted four of his six save chances so far, he now owns a dismal 8.44 ERA, 1.88 WHIP and 7:5 K:BB through 5.1 innings and could soon have more competition for ninth-inning work in Kirby Yates (knee).

Jordan Romano
Los Angeles Angels
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Romano See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Romano See More
Collette Calls: Early Potpourri
MLB
Collette Calls: Early Potpourri
Author Image
Jason Collette
Yesterday
Week 3 FAAB Review
MLB
Week 3 FAAB Review
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
2 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
2 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
5 days ago
Closer Encounters: Tackling the Most Unsettled Bullpens
MLB
Closer Encounters: Tackling the Most Unsettled Bullpens
Author Image
Ryan Rufe
6 days ago