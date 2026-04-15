Jordan Romano News: Takes loss, blown save Wednesday
Romano (0-2) was charged with the loss and a blown save Wednesday against the Angels, allowing two runs on two hits and one walk in one-third of an inning.
Romano simply didn't have his best stuff Wednesday -- the one out he recorded was even a sharp lineout by Giancarlo Stanton. The right-hander got just 12 of his 21 offerings to hit for strikes, and Jose Caballero drove in a pair of runs on a double to walk it off for the Yankees. Although Romano has converted four of his six save chances so far, he now owns a dismal 8.44 ERA, 1.88 WHIP and 7:5 K:BB through 5.1 innings and could soon have more competition for ninth-inning work in Kirby Yates (knee).
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