Jordan Romano News: Tallies third save

Romano earned a save against the Mariners on Saturday, striking out one batter in a perfect inning of work.

Romano entered in the ninth frame with the task of protecting a 1-0 lead. He got through the inning unscathed thanks in part to right fielder Jo Adell, who robbed J.P. Crawford of what had appeared to be a game-tying leadoff homer. Romano retired the next two batters on a popout and a punchout, giving him three saves in three chances to begin the campaign. He's putting a stranglehold on the Angels' closer role with 4.2 scoreless frames and a 7:2 K:BB through five appearances.