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Jordan Romano News: Works ninth again in Friday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 28, 2026 at 7:31am

Romano struck out two in a perfect ninth inning during Friday's 6-2 win over the Astros.

While it wasn't a save situation, Romano was nearly back in the form he displayed as the Blue Jays' closer a few years ago, topping out at 95.7 mph with his fastball and fanning Joey Loperfido and Yordan Alvarez to secure the win. The right-hander has worked back-to-back days to begin the season, posting a 3:1 K:BB over two scoreless frames with one save, and he appears to be the clear top high-leverage option for manager Kurt Suzuki, at least until Kirby Yates (knee) is healthy. Romano likely won't be available Saturday if the Angels have another late lead to protect, however.

Jordan Romano
Los Angeles Angels
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