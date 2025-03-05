Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jordan Walker headshot

Jordan Walker Injury: Imaging on knee comes back clean

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 5, 2025 at 10:05am

Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said Wednesday that Walker has been diagnosed with inflammation in his left knee following an MRI, Daniel Guerrero of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The news is good, as Walker is not dealing with any structural damage after tweaking the knee when he stepped on a sprinkler head while pursuing a flyball during Grapefruit League play Tuesday. He will miss around a week of games in order to allow the knee to "calm down," per Marmol, but it doesn't sound as though Walker's Opening Day availability is in doubt.

Jordan Walker
St. Louis Cardinals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now