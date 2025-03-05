Jordan Walker Injury: Imaging on knee comes back clean
Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said Wednesday that Walker has been diagnosed with inflammation in his left knee following an MRI, Daniel Guerrero of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
The news is good, as Walker is not dealing with any structural damage after tweaking the knee when he stepped on a sprinkler head while pursuing a flyball during Grapefruit League play Tuesday. He will miss around a week of games in order to allow the knee to "calm down," per Marmol, but it doesn't sound as though Walker's Opening Day availability is in doubt.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now