Jordan Walker Injury: Will be re-evaluated Monday
Walker (knee) progressed to hitting soft toss Saturday and is set to be re-evaluated Monday, Daniel Guerrero of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Nursing some inflammation in his left knee, Walker had taken dry swings Friday and has also played some catch. The young outfielder should be cleared to ramp up his activities if his evaluation Monday goes well. Walker is projected to be the Cardinals' primary right fielder this season.
