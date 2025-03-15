Jordan Walker News: Back in action Saturday

Walker (knee) will start in right field and bat sixth in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against Toronto.

Inflammation in Walker's left knee forced him out of the Cards' exhibition game March 5, and he has been sidelined ever since. After more than a week of rehab, he'll now return to competitive action before the end of the Grapefruit League schedule, keeping his availability for Opening Day intact. Walker has been a non-factor at the plate this spring, however, going just 2-for-14 with two RBI and eight strikeouts over six contests.