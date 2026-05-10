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Jordan Walker News: Blasts homer in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

Walker went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 3-2 loss to San Diego.

Walker was the lone source of offense for St. Louis, crushing a towering 425-foot two-run homer off the top deck of the Western Metal Supply Co. building against Walker Buehler in the fourth inning. After struggling mightily over the past two seasons, the 23-year-old outfielder has been firing on all cylinders to begin 2026. Through 39 games, he's slashing .299/.377/.578 with 11 homers, eight doubles, 29 RBI, 31 runs and seven stolen bases.

Jordan Walker
St. Louis Cardinals
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